Pune Polls: BJP drops candidate after backlash over old videos slamming Fadnavis - ‘victim of social media trolls’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has withdrawn the candidature of Pooja More-Jadhav in the Pune civic polls after a backlash from party workers.

The BJP had earlier announced Pooja More as its candidate from Ward No. 2. However, the decision triggered backlash within the party, with several BJP workers openly opposing her candidature.

Objections were raised over her past statements, including her initial reaction after the Pahalgam attack and earlier remarks critical of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Old videos and posts resurfaced on social media, leading to intense trolling and a sustained campaign by party workers against her nomination.

Union minister and Pune’s BJP MP Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that her nomination has been withdrawn.

‘Victim of social media trolls’ More-Jadhav called herself a victim of social media trolls. Speaking to reporters after withdrawing her nomination, More-Jadhav shared details of her personal and political journey, saying she comes from a very modest background and has faced years of struggle. She said she moved to Pune after marrying Dhananjay Jadhav and actively participated in farmers' movements.

"I have faced police baton charges, criminal cases and frequent court visits. There were times when I did not even have the money to fight legal cases, but I never gave up," she said.

She alleged that misinformation was spread about her. "They tried to portray that I do not believe in the BJP’s ideology. Considering the trolling, I made a conscious decision to withdraw my nomination," she said.

She also claimed “some other girl” made the comments, but trolls had attributed these to her.

Photograph with Rahul Gandhi She also addressed criticism over a photograph with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that the picture was taken when she met him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra to submit a memorandum related to farmers' issues.

Reiterating her commitment to the party, Pooja More said she remains a BJP worker. "I am a fighter. I will continue to work for the BJP and remain committed to Hindutva," she said.