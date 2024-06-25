Pune Porsche accident: Bombay High Court orders ‘immediate’ release of teen accused

  • Pune Porsche car accident: The teen, who the police claim was drunk and driving the luxury car when it hit a two-wheeler in the early hours of May 19 killing two techies, was lodged at an observation home in Maharashtra's Pune city.

Updated03:44 PM IST
Pune Porsche car accident: The Bombay High Court has issued an order for the immediate release of a 17-year-old boy linked to the recent Porsche car accident in Pune from an observation home.

The teenager, accused by police of driving drunk in a luxury car that collided with a two-wheeler on May 19, resulting in the deaths of two techies, had been housed at an observation home in Pune, Maharashtra.

Bombay High Court division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande quashed the orders issued by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) remanding the minor to the observation home.

"We allow the petition and order his release. The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) shall be in the care and custody of the petitioner (paternal aunt)," the court said.

The bench noted the JJB's remand orders were illegal and passed without jurisdiction. The court said amid the "immediate reaction to the accident, the kneejerk reaction and the public outcry, the CCL's age was not considered."

"The CCL is under 18 years old. His age needs to be considered," the bench said.

It said the court was bound by law, the aims and objectives of the Juvenile Justice Act and must treat him as any child in conflict with law separately from adult, despite the seriousness of the crime.

"CCLs are to be considered differently," the HC said.

On May 22, the boy was ordered to be taken into custody and remanded to an observation home.

The order was passed in a plea filed by the 17-year-old boy's paternal aunt, who claimed he was illegally detained and sought his immediate release. The boy's aunt in the plea claimed that because of the public uproar coupled with political agenda, the police deviated from the right course of investigation with regard to the minor boy, thus defeating the entire purpose of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

After the fatal May 19 accident, the juvenile involved was initially granted bail but was later remanded to an observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board on May 22, following a police request to amend the bail order. The boy's family claims undue influence on the investigation.

