Pune Porsche accident: Car registration stalled since March over unpaid ₹1,758 fee
The Porsche car involved in the accident in Pune had pending permanent registration due to unpaid fees. The 17-year-old driver, allegedly intoxicated, was driving without proper registration.
Top officials from the Maharashtra transport department said that the Porsche car implicated in the accident, resulting in the death of two IT professionals in Pune city, had its permanent registration pending since March due to the owner's failure to pay ₹1,758 in fees, PTI reported.