The Porsche car involved in the accident in Pune had pending permanent registration due to unpaid fees. The 17-year-old driver, allegedly intoxicated, was driving without proper registration.

Top officials from the Maharashtra transport department said that the Porsche car implicated in the accident, resulting in the death of two IT professionals in Pune city, had its permanent registration pending since March due to the owner's failure to pay ₹1,758 in fees, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The vehicle in question was a luxury electric sports sedan, the Porsche Taycan, reportedly driven by a 17-year-old son of a well-known builder. According to police reports, the driver was allegedly intoxicated during the accident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday in the Kalyani Nagar area.

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar told PTI that the Porsche car was imported in March by a dealer in Bengaluru and from there it was sent to Maharashtra on a temporary registration.

“When it was produced at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), it was found that a certain registration fee was not paid and the owner was asked to pay the amount for completion of the procedure. However, the vehicle was not brought to the RTO for the completion of the registration process after that," he said.

Officials have stated that electric vehicles registered in Maharashtra are exempt from road tax. Therefore, the applicable fees for the registration of the Porsche Taycan model amounted to only ₹1,758, which included ₹1,500 for hypothecation fees, ₹200 for smart card RC fees, and ₹58 for postal charges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, according to Porsche India's website, the ex-showroom prices of various models range from ₹96 lakh to over ₹1.86 crore. Although the specific price of the Porsche Taycan model is not listed on the website, sources from the transport department suggest that it could be priced in crores.

The officials said that per their records, the vehicle had a valid temporary registration certificate issued by Karnataka with a validity of six months from March to September 2024, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They said that the Porsche dealer in Bengaluru was not at fault as he had handed over the car after doing the temporary registration. Hence, it was the responsibility of the owner to get it registered at the RTO before plying it on the roads. During the temporary registration period, the vehicles can only be used to drive to and from the RTO.

Bhimanwar said that the teenage boy, who was said to be driving the car, will be barred from getting a driving licence until he turns 25 years of age, and the luxury car will also not be allowed to register at any RTO office for 12 months as its existing temporary registration will be cancelled as per the provisions in the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

Under the sub-sections of Section 199A (offences by juveniles) of the MV Act, the transport authorities can take this action. Bhimanwar said that their department is going to take stringent action in this case and the Pune RTO has been asked to register the police complaint for violation of provisions in the MV Act “Whatever violations related to the Motor Vehicles Act happened in the issue, those will be registered in the FIR," Bhimanwar said, adding that they will also invoke the procedure for cancellation of the temporary registration of the vehicle as per the provisions in the act.

"The vehicle will be impounded for 12 months," another top official of the transport department said, adding that there is gross negligence in this case as the vehicle was driven at a speed over 160 kmph, allegedly in an inebriated state as per media reports. The official said that there are several violations in this case, including driving the vehicle without a driving licence and without its registration, among others.

In a press conference held in Pune, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis disclosed that the car involved in the incident was purchased in Bengaluru and then brought to Pune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As per the primary information, the RTI had carried out its inspection but the tax which was required to be paid was not paid. If there is any violation regarding that, a separate FIR will be registered," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

