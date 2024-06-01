Pune Porsche case: Ajit Pawar defends NCP MLA Sunil Tingre, says he is ready for inquiry - 5 key developments
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has defended his party's MLA Sunil Tingre in Pune Porsche case and termed allegations against him as baseless.
Sunit Tingre, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Vadgaon Sheri, who is facing allegations of influencing the probe in the Pune Porsche crash case in favor of the accused juvenile, is ready for any kind of inquiry, said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.