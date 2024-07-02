Pune Porsche accident: Court grants bail to teen’s father and grandfather, but…

Pune court grants bail to father and grandfather of accused teen in kidnapping case. IT professionals killed in Porsche crash involving drunk 17-year-old.

Livemint
Updated10:26 PM IST
On 25 June, the minor accused involved in the Pune Porsche car crash accident had been released from observation home following the Bombay High Court's order.
On 25 June, the minor accused involved in the Pune Porsche car crash accident had been released from observation home following the Bombay High Court’s order.

Porsche crash: A Pune court has granted bail to the father and the grandfather of the accused teen in case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of the family driver. The father and grandfather will, however remain in custody for separate cases.

On 25 June, the minor accused involved in the Pune Porsche car crash accident had been released from observation home following the Bombay High Court's order.

Also Read | Pune becoming like ’Udta Punjab’: Fadnavis rebuffs Opposition’s remark

The two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, died on May 19 at 2.30 am after a car allegedly driven by a drunk 17-year-old boy crashed into them.

The investigation into the Pune Porsche car crash case unfolded amid complex legal proceedings involving the accused teenager's family. Vishal Agarwal, the father of the teenager, was granted bail by the Pune district court on June 21 under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. This primary case pertains to his alleged involvement in the incident, by paying off to replace blood samples of his son.

Also Read | Pune Porsche case: Bombay HC’s bail for minor driver strikes emotional chord

Later investigations revealed that the blood samples were replaced with the accused teen's mother's blood samples.

However, the teenager's 77-year-old grandfather remains in judicial custody. He is accused of coercing the family driver to falsely confess responsibility for the crime on behalf of his grandson.

Also Read | Pune Porsche crash: Minor accused’s father gets bail in one case

The father of the accused teenager was in police custody in connection with the manipulation of blood samples, while the grandfather is in judicial custody following his arrest for allegedly abducting the family driver to force him to take responsibility for the crime on behalf of his minor grandson.

The teenager himself had been detained at an observation home as ordered by the Juvenile Justice Board. Initially granted bail, he was later sent back to the observation home until June 5.

Meanwhile, on June 15, a paternal aunt of the minor approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the legality of the teenager's detention and seeking his immediate release.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaPune Porsche accident: Court grants bail to teen’s father and grandfather, but…

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.30
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.6 (0.36%)

Bharat Electronics

305.90
10:24 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-2 (-0.65%)

Tata Steel

174.50
10:28 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.23%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

274.70
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

45.59
10:26 AM | 2 JUL 2024
4.05 (9.75%)

Solar Industries India

11,007.65
10:18 AM | 2 JUL 2024
908.7 (9%)

EPL

218.85
09:59 AM | 2 JUL 2024
16.9 (8.37%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

512.45
10:12 AM | 2 JUL 2024
34.2 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue