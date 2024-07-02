Pune Porsche accident: Court grants bail to teen's father and grandfather, but…

Pune court grants bail to father and grandfather of accused teen in kidnapping case. IT professionals killed in Porsche crash involving drunk 17-year-old.

Porsche crash: A Pune court has granted bail to the father and the grandfather of the accused teen in case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of the family driver. The father and grandfather will, however remain in custody for separate cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 25 June, the minor accused involved in the Pune Porsche car crash accident had been released from observation home following the Bombay High Court's order.

The two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, died on May 19 at 2.30 am after a car allegedly driven by a drunk 17-year-old boy crashed into them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The investigation into the Pune Porsche car crash case unfolded amid complex legal proceedings involving the accused teenager's family. Vishal Agarwal, the father of the teenager, was granted bail by the Pune district court on June 21 under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. This primary case pertains to his alleged involvement in the incident, by paying off to replace blood samples of his son.

Later investigations revealed that the blood samples were replaced with the accused teen's mother's blood samples.

However, the teenager's 77-year-old grandfather remains in judicial custody. He is accused of coercing the family driver to falsely confess responsibility for the crime on behalf of his grandson. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The father of the accused teenager was in police custody in connection with the manipulation of blood samples, while the grandfather is in judicial custody following his arrest for allegedly abducting the family driver to force him to take responsibility for the crime on behalf of his minor grandson.

The teenager himself had been detained at an observation home as ordered by the Juvenile Justice Board. Initially granted bail, he was later sent back to the observation home until June 5.

Meanwhile, on June 15, a paternal aunt of the minor approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the legality of the teenager's detention and seeking his immediate release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!