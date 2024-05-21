Pune Porsche accident: Devendra Fadnavis questions 'leniency', says pubs violating rules to be closed
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis have instructed for stringent action in the case of a car accident allegedly involving a 17-year-old boy that killed two persons, Pune police chief said on Tuesday.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis talked tough on the 'write an essay' punishment for the Juvenile whose speeding Porsche killed two 24-year old. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader promised decisive action against the teen amid a nationwide uproar.