Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis talked tough on the 'write an essay' punishment for the Juvenile whose speeding Porsche killed two 24-year old. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader promised decisive action against the teen amid a nationwide uproar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Devendra Fadnavis questioned the "leniency" of the Juvenile Justice Board's punishment meted out to the teen.

The Juvenile Justice Board has asked the Juvenile to write a 300-word essay on car accidents and work with the traffic police as community service for 15 days. The Juvenile Justice board also advised the teen to undergo counselling for their drinking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"How can the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board give such an order," Fadnavis asked.

"We have appealed to the district court against the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board order. There is a huge public outrage. I have taken stock of the investigation updates till now", Fadnavis added.

"The minor is 17 years and eight months old, and as per the Nirbhaya case, anyone above 16 should be considered an adult in case of heinous crimes," stressed the Deputy Chief Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fadnavis also detailed the government's steps to avoid similar incidents: "Administration has been alerted to take closure action against those pubs where violations are found and drink driving checks by police on important places."

On Tuesday, Excise Department Officials in Maharashtra said that on the order of the Pune District Collector, the district's Excise Department had sealed Cosie Bar and Black Bar. These were the bars allegedly visited by the juvenile, who was also served alcohol.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis have instructed for stringent action in the case of a car accident allegedly involving a 17-year-old boy that killed two persons, the Pune police chief said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the juvenile, who the Maharashtra police claim was drunk at the time, knocked down two motorbike 24-year-old riders in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, causing their deaths, as per officials.

The two riders -- Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both 24-year-old IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh -- died of their injuries, police said.

The police have detained the boy's father, who is a real estate developer, and arrested three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile, they Juvenilecase has been registered against the youngster under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder ) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, as per the police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police had registered a case against the teenager's father, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and against the owners and staff members of the bar establishments for serving alcohol to an underage person.

