Pune Porsche accident: Father, grandfather of juvenile booked; 2 doctors remanded in judicial custody | 5 updates

Several individuals were remanded in judicial custody on Friday amid an ongoing investigation into the Pune Porsche accident case. A cheating and criminal intimidation case was filed against the father and grandfather of the juvenile driving the vehicle. The police have also separately filed a case against the duo and three others for abetting the suicide of a businessman's son in the city.

Two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh were killed last month after a 17-year-old boy rammed their motorcycle while driving a Porsche. The minor driver had allegedly been driving under the influence of alcohol and currently remains in an observation home.

The Police had earlier arrested two doctors and a hospital employee from Sassoon General Hospital over allegations of tampering with the minor's blood samples in order to falsify evidence that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. It is suspected that one of the doctors had been in communication with the teenager's father.

Several family members of the accused boy have also wound up in custody over the past few weeks. His father — real estate developer Vishal Agarwal — and his mother are currently in police custody in a case related to the blood sample swapping. The teenager's grandfather is currently in judicial custody for alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their family driver. The latter was pressurised into telling the police that he was behind the wheels when the fatal accident took place.