Pune Porsche accident: Father of minor placed under arrest; Cosie and Blak bar sealed | 10 latest updates
Pune officials seal bars visited by juvenile in fatal Porsche accident; father of 17-year-old arrested. Two IT engineers killed by allegedly drunk minor driving Porsche in Kalyani Nagar.
Pune Porsche accident: On Tuesday, Excise Department Officials in Maharashtra said that on the order of the Pune District Collector, the district's Excise Department had sealed Cosie Bar and Black Bar. These were the bars allegedly visited by the juvenile, who was also served alcohol.