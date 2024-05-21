Pune officials seal bars visited by juvenile in fatal Porsche accident; father of 17-year-old arrested. Two IT engineers killed by allegedly drunk minor driving Porsche in Kalyani Nagar.

Pune Porsche accident: On Tuesday, Excise Department Officials in Maharashtra said that on the order of the Pune District Collector, the district's Excise Department had sealed Cosie Bar and Black Bar. These were the bars allegedly visited by the juvenile, who was also served alcohol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The father of a 17-year-old boy, whose speeding luxury car killed two software engineers in Pune, was placed under arrest on Tuesday evening, hours after he was detained from central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar town, police said.

Here's what we know so far -Two 24-year-old IT engineers, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, were killed after an allegedly drunk juvenile driving a speeding Porsche hit them at 3.15 am in the night in Kalyani Nagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The two riders -- Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both 24-year-old IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh -- died of their injuries, police said

According to the Pune Police order, the 17-year-old was celebrating his Class-12 Board examination results with twelve other friends at Cosie Bar—the minor ordered rounds of Hoegaarden, Johnnie Walker, Black Label, Absolut Blue, and food.

-The juvenile was granted bail by a Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board only 15 hours after the teen was arrested, triggering massive outrage. Further, the judge ordered the teenager to write a 300-word essay on traffic accidents, do community service for 15 days with traffic police, and undergo counselling for his drinking {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The teenager's father, a builder, was detained in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and brought to Pune, where he was placed under arrest on Tuesday evening

-Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis questioned the "leniency" of the Juvenile Justice Board's punishment for the teen.

-In a separate FIR, the Pune police have booked the owners of the two restaurants, Pralhad Bhutada of Cosie and Sandip Sangale, the proprietor of Blak Club, for serving alcohol to minors under the relevant sections of the IPC {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minor's father bought the silver-grey Porsche this March, but the car had not yet been registered as he had not paid the ₹44 lakh road tax on it.

-Several media reports have also suggested that the minor will be tried as an adult for the alleged crime

-The Madhya Pradesh-based parents of the victims of the car accident in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday sought stringent punishment for the accused boy as well as his parents, accusing them of being responsible for the death of their children, reports PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

