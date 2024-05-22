Porsche Pune accident: The 17-year-old driver of the speeding Porsche involved in the fatal accident in Pune on Saturday night, which claimed the lives of two individuals in their 20s, was granted bail just 15 hours after his arrest.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told NDTV that the police are endeavouring to establish a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, focusing on the aspect that there is the awareness that the act could result in death.

Addressing the bail order issued by the Juvenile board, Kumar stated that the accused asserted that he was an alcohol addict and was not in control of his faculties at the time of the accident.

“The accused has mentioned in his plea that he is addicted to alcohol. Irrespective of the blood report, we are trying to prove that he was fully in his senses to know that this rash act of his is likely to cause death," Kumar told NDTV.

The Pune police Chief expressed the desire for the teen to be sent to a remand home until the court decides on their plea to prosecute him as an adult.

The minor, who was driving the vehicle, is the son of a prominent realtor from the city and is just four months shy of turning 18, the minimum age required to operate a car legally.

The Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the minor under certain conditions: he must work with traffic police in Yerwada for 15 days, write an essay on accidents, undergo treatment for his drinking habit, and attend counselling sessions.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that concerns have been raised regarding pubs and restaurants not strictly checking the age of consumers to prevent underage drinking, PTI reported.

“The police have been instructed to enforce rules formulated for liquor-serving establishments," said the home minister.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has called for the removal of Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar following the car crash incident. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut accused the police of providing a misleading report regarding the incident and questioned whom the Pune police chief was attempting to protect.

Raut said, “The Pune police commissioner should be sacked. Whom has he helped in this case? Two innocent persons lost their lives. The boy can be seen drinking in a pub."

