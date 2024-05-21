Pune Porsche accident: Minor accused caught on camera drinking in pub before accident | Watch
Pune Porsche accident: While sharing the video, Vijay Wadettiwar questioned the investigation by Pune Police and how the minor accused got access to the alcohol
A new video emerged in the Pune Porsche accident case, a day after the 17-year-old accused was released on bail. The Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, posted the video on X and demanded a judicial enquiry into the accident case in which two techies lost their lives.