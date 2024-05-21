A new video emerged in the Pune Porsche accident case, a day after the 17-year-old accused was released on bail. The Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, posted the video on X and demanded a judicial enquiry into the accident case in which two techies lost their lives.

In the video, the 17-year-old boy, who allegedly rammed into the bike to two techies- Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa was seen in a pub with some other people. Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, who belonged to Madhya Pradesh, died on the spot after the accident.

While sharing the video, Vijay Wadettiwar questioned the investigation by Pune Police and how the minor accused got access to the alcohol. The Congress leader asked why police action against the father of the minor accused came after much delay.

“There should be a judicial inquiry into the Pune accident that claimed the lives of two innocent people. There is a question mark on Pune Police's investigation, therefore a judicial inquiry should be conducted in this case. The police have reported that the alcohol test of the accused in the Pune accident was negative. The CCTV footage of the accused, who is a minor, is drunk and this report is raising a question mark on the police investigation," Vijay Wadettiwar wrote in Marathi.

“How did the minor accused get access to alcohol? How did an unregistered car come on the road in Pune? Do bars and pubs open by breaking the rules? If so, why is there no action against them? Why did it take so long to arrest the accused's father knowing that he is a minor? That is why we demand a judicial inquiry into the said incident and also an inquiry into the Pune Police in this case," he added.

In the video, the 17-year-old accused can be seen in a pub, having drinks with some persons, who appear to be his friends. “The city police arrested the bar owner and the bar manager who served liquor to the minor accused on the night of the accident," Pune CP Amitesh Kumar told ANI.

The police arrested the father of the minor accused, who is a prominent real-estate developer of the city and booked him under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The minor accused was granted bail by the juvenile justice board (JJB) on May 20 with conditions like writing an essay on the accident and work with traffic police for 15 days.

