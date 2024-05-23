Pune Porsche accident: From essay writing punishment to remand in observation home - Here's what we know so far
Pune Porsche accident: CCTV footage showed the minor, son of real estate developer, driving drunk. His father and pub employees sent to police custody. Excise Department sealed bars for serving liquor to the minor.
In a shocking drunk driving case in Pune, the 17-year-old minor speeding his Porsche took the lives of two people on a motorbike in the Kalyani Nagar area. What led to an uproar was the leniency as the Juvenile Justice Board had earlier granted him bail just 15 hours after his arrest. Then on May 22, the board cancelled the minor's bail and sent him to an observation home till June 5, reported ANI.