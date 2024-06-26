Pune Porsche case: Bombay HC’s bail for minor driver strikes emotional chord; ‘understand my pain’, says victim’s mother

In a heartbreaking incident on May 19 in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area, two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, Ashwini Koshta and Anish Awadhiya, lost their lives in a fatal accident involving their two-wheeler and a Porsche car. The Porsche, allegedly driven by a minor boy under the influence of alcohol, collided with their vehicle, leading to their demise.

The Pune Porsche accident has recently stirred controversy and emotional discord following the Bombay High Court's decision to grant bail to the accused minor. The court approved a habeas corpus plea that overturned previous remand orders, which had kept the boy in an observation home.

According to News18 Mamta Koshta, the grieving mother of Ashwini Koshta, told reporters that she was shocked upon hearing the news. She said she has faith in the judiciary, and believes they must have made their decision after careful deliberation.

However, Koshta appealed to the judges to understand the pain of a mother who has lost her daughter. The punishment should reflect the severity of the crime to restore public trust in the judicial system. She emphasized that justice had been promised to her by the Maharashtra Government.

Commenting further, she said, “Many girls live there and such incidents should not recur. Those who commit such crimes should learn a lesson. I only request the judges to make the right decision.”

Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande delivered the verdict, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the Juvenile Justice Act in their decision-making process. They emphasized that they are bound by the law and its objectives, which mandate treating the accused as a child in conflict with the law, distinct from an adult, regardless of the gravity of the offence.