Maharashtra | Pune Police have booked the Father and Grandfather of the Juvenile accused (involved in the Pune car accident case) and three others in a separate case of abatement of the suicide of a local businessman's son. The case was registered at Chandannagar Police station, ANI reported.

(This is a breaking news)

