Pune Porsche case: Police book Juvenile's father, grandfather in suicide abetment case
Pune Porsche case: Police book Juvenile's father, grandfather in suicide abetment case

Pune Police booked Father and Grandfather of Juvenile accused in Pune car accident case along with three others for abetment of suicide of a local businessman's son at Chandannagar Police station.

Maharashtra | Pune Police have booked the Father and Grandfather of the Juvenile accused (involved in the Pune car accident case) and three others in a separate case of abatement of the suicide of a local businessman's son. The case was registered at Chandannagar Police station, ANI reported.

(This is a breaking news)

Published: 07 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST
