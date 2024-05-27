Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Pune Porsche crash case: Two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital arrested for blood sample tampering

Pune Porsche crash case: Two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital arrested for blood sample tampering

Livemint

  • Two doctors from Pune's Sassoon General Hospital arrested in case of car accident involving juvenile

Pune Porsche Crash: Early on Sunday morning, a 17-year-old boy, allegedly driving a Porsche sports car in an inebriated state

Two doctors from Pune's Sassoon General Hospital were arrested in the Porsche crash case that involves a 17-year-old boy. The doctors have been detained have been arrested on the charge of manipulation of blood sample, police informed.

Those arrested include head of the forensic department of the hospital and have been identified as Dr Ajay Taware and Shrihari Harnor.

"They have been arrested for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case," a senior police official said.

The case is currently being probed by the crime branch.

Two IT professionals died in a motorcycle accident involving a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by a minor. The police claim the teenager was intoxicated. Initially granted bail, public outcry and a police review led to the minor being placed in an observation home until June 5.

The police have arrested the teenager's father, who is a realtor, and his grandfather in connection with the accident.

