Pune Porsche Crash: 3-member govt panel to probe blood sample manipulation, crime branch recovers ₹3 lakh | 10 Updates
Pune Porsche Crash: The Maharashtra government has formed a committee led by Dr Pallavi Sapale to investigate blood sample manipulation in the Porsche car crash case at Sassoon General Hospital. Two doctors and an employee were arrested and remanded in police custody till May 30.
