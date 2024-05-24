Pune Porsche crash: Juvenile's father Vishal Agarwal and five others were on Friday sent to judicial custody till June 7 after their police remand ended on May 24.

Pune Porsche crash: Vishal Agarwal, the father of a juvenile involved in a car crash that killed two persons in Pune on May 19, was on Friday sent to judicial custody till June 7.

Agarwal, a real estate developer, who was absconding after the accident, was arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) on May 21.

On May 19, the Porsche car driven by his minor son knocked down two software professionals on a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar.

Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to crime branch from Yerawada police station, PTI reported quoting officials.

Porsche sports car which a 17-year-old boy was driving on May 19.

Judicial custody till June 7 The prosecution demanded extension of their police custody which ended on Friday (May 24) for further probe. However, Agarwal's lawyer advocate Prashant Patil argued that there was no need for police custody. Further, the court remanded Agarwal to judicial custody till June 7.

Five others also sent to cudicial custody Additional sessions judge S P Ponkshe also remanded the owner and employees of two liquor-serving establishments to judicial custody till June 7.

The other accused are Naman Bhutada, owner of Cosie Restaurant, its manager Sachin Katkar; manager of Black Club Sandip Sangale and its employees Jayesh Gavkar and Nitesh Shevani.

What FIR says According to the FIR , despite knowing that his son did not have a valid driving license, Agarwal (50) gave him the car, thus endangering the teenager's life, and allowed him to party even when Agarwal knew that he consumed liquor, reported PTI.

Police wanted to know bank details Seeking extension of the police custody, the prosecution told the court that the juvenile had paid a bill of ₹47,000 at Cosie Restaurant that night, and the police wanted to find out details of the bank account from which the payment was made.

Agarwal also charged with section 420 According to PTI, the prosecutor said that section 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been added to the charges against Agarwal over non-payment of RTO fees towards the Porsche's registration.

Top cop says want to make watertight case Pune police chief on Friday said that they are trying to make this a water tight case. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that there was an attempt to tamper with evidence to show that the Porsche was being driven by a family driver and not the 17-year-old who is in custody over their deaths.

"He (juvenile) was fully in his senses, He had full knowledge that due to his conduct, such an accident, where section 304 is applicable, can happen," PTI reported quoting Kumar said.

On allegations of preferential treatment to teen Amitesh Kumar said an ACP rank officer is investigating the claim. On reports of the juvenile being served pizza after the incident, Kumar said, “We have clearly said that a pizza party didn't happen in the police station. But yes, something had happened on which we have initiated an internal investigation."

