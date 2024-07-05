Pune Porsche crash accused submits 300-word essay on road safety to juvenile board days after bail

  • Pune Porsche crash: The submission of 300-word essay on road safety was made in compliance with the bail conditions of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Livemint
Updated5 Jul 2024, 03:32 PM IST
A Porsche car driven by juvenile on May 19.
A Porsche car driven by juvenile on May 19.

Pune Porsche crash: A juvenile accused involved in a car crash that killed two IT-professionals has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety.

The submission was made in compliance with the bail conditions of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

According to officials, the teenager submitted the essay to the JJB on Wednesday.

The bail granted to a 17-year-old son of a builder by the JJB after the accident, and the punishment of writing an essay led to a massive uproar and political slugfest.

Also Read | Pune Porsche accident: Court grants bail to teen’s father and grandfather, but…

What happened on May 19?

On May 19, a Porsche car driven by the teenager, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed into a bike in Pune city’s Kalyani Nagar area and killed two techies.

Following that, the JJB ordered that the minor be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather, asking him to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

Also Read | Zika virus infects 2 pregnant women in Pune, 4 more test positive

Minor sent to Observation Home

As the bail and punishment led to a mssive uproar, the police moved JJB, seeking an amendment of the order. Following that, on May 22, the board ordered that the minor be sent to an observation home.

Also Read | Lonavala waterfall tragedy: Tourist safety guidelines issued

Bail by HC

Last month, the Bombay High Court ordered a release of the juvenile from an observation home and held that the orders remanding him to the facility were illegal.

The HC paved his release holding the orders illegal and stressed that the law regarding juveniles must be implemented fully.

Also Read | Pune becoming like ’Udta Punjab’: Fadnavis rebuffs Opposition’s remark

Father arrested in another case

17-year-old boy's father Vishal Agarwal, a prominent builder was on Tuesday arrested by police of the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad township in a separate cheating case. He would remain behind bars even as Pune court granted bail to him and the juvenile's grandfather in a case pertaining to alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their family driver after the fatal accident in May.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 03:32 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaPune Porsche crash accused submits 300-word essay on road safety to juvenile board days after bail

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

323.80
03:29 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.45 (2.03%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.70
03:29 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.65 (4.21%)

Tata Steel

175.10
03:29 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.65%)

HDFC Bank

1,650.70
03:29 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-75.9 (-4.4%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Vardhaman Textiles

533.60
03:23 PM | 5 JUL 2024
47.5 (9.77%)

B E M L

5,082.00
03:23 PM | 5 JUL 2024
428.15 (9.2%)

HBL Power Systems

569.70
03:23 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.8 (7.51%)

Data Patterns India

3,407.05
03:23 PM | 5 JUL 2024
229.8 (7.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue