Pune Porsche crash accused submits 300-word essay on road safety to juvenile board days after bail

Pune Porsche crash accused submits 300-word essay on road safety to juvenile board days after bail

  • Pune Porsche crash: The submission of 300-word essay on road safety was made in compliance with the bail conditions of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

A Porsche car driven by juvenile on May 19.

Pune Porsche crash: A juvenile accused involved in a car crash that killed two IT-professionals has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety.

The submission was made in compliance with the bail conditions of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

According to officials, the teenager submitted the essay to the JJB on Wednesday.

The bail granted to a 17-year-old son of a builder by the JJB after the accident, and the punishment of writing an essay led to a massive uproar and political slugfest.

What happened on May 19?

On May 19, a Porsche car driven by the teenager, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed into a bike in Pune city’s Kalyani Nagar area and killed two techies.

Following that, the JJB ordered that the minor be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather, asking him to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

Minor sent to Observation Home

As the bail and punishment led to a mssive uproar, the police moved JJB, seeking an amendment of the order. Following that, on May 22, the board ordered that the minor be sent to an observation home.

Bail by HC

Last month, the Bombay High Court ordered a release of the juvenile from an observation home and held that the orders remanding him to the facility were illegal.

The HC paved his release holding the orders illegal and stressed that the law regarding juveniles must be implemented fully.

Father arrested in another case

17-year-old boy's father Vishal Agarwal, a prominent builder was on Tuesday arrested by police of the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad township in a separate cheating case. He would remain behind bars even as Pune court granted bail to him and the juvenile's grandfather in a case pertaining to alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their family driver after the fatal accident in May.

