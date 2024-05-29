Pune Porsche Crash Case: Panel to probe JJ board's procedure in granting bail to teen accused | Top updates
The Woman and Child Development Department in Maharashtra has formed a five-member committee to investigate the Juvenile Justice Board's procedures for granting bail to teenagers involved in the Pune Porsche crash case.
The Pune Porsche crash case, in which a 17-year-old boy killed two young motorcycle-borne engineers while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, has been making headlines since the incident on May 19. New developments continue to emerge in this hit-and-run case.