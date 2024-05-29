The Pune Porsche crash case, in which a 17-year-old boy killed two young motorcycle-borne engineers while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, has been making headlines since the incident on May 19. New developments continue to emerge in this hit-and-run case .

Here are the top updates on the case.

1) In Maharashtra, the Woman and Child Development Department formed a five-person committee on Wednesday, May 29, to investigate whether the Juvenile Justice Board (JJ Board) members followed the correct legal procedures when granting bail to the teenager involved in the car accident case.

2) The JJB granted bail to the teenager hours after the incident. It also asked him to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, an order that drew an onslaught of criticism.

3) “The committee has been appointed and has started its work. A report is expected next week, and once the report is submitted, I will also make a remark on this and submit it to the Maharashtra government for further action," said Prashant Narnawre, Commissioner of the Women and Child Development Department in Pune, as quoted by ANI.

4) The Crime Branch Unit of Pune Police, which is investigating the high-profile case, continued questioning the two doctors arrested in connection with the case. The district court has ordered both doctors to remain in police custody until May 30.

5) Pune police on May 27 arrested the doctors, Dr Ajay Taware, HOD of the forensic medicine department, and Chief Medical Officer Dr Srihari Halnor, along with another staff member, Atul Ghatkamble. The trio was arrested for manipulating blood samples taken from the minor accused after the incident at Sassoon Hospital.

6) Another three-member committee appointed by Medical Education Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar on May 27and chaired by Dr Pallavi Sapale, dean of Grant Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals, is conducting an inquiry into the alleged manipulation of the juvenile driver's blood samples. On Monday, police claimed the juvenile's blood samples were discarded and replaced with another person's samples, which showed no traces of alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies)

