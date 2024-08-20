Two persons were arrested by Pune Police for tampering with blood samples in the Pune Porsche crash case, says Pune CP Amitesh Kumar.

Pune Porsche crash: Pune Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, on Tuesday said that two people have been arrested for allegedly tampering with blood samples in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minor accused of killing two IT professionals by crashing his Porsche into a motorcycle in a drunken state in Pune on May 19 has completed a 15-day safe driving programme as ordered by the court.

Two people from Madhya Pradesh, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta were flung into the air and landed on parked vehicles, after the minor's Porsche crashed onto the duo's motorcyle. One of them died on the spot whereas the other passed away during treatment. The incident sparked nationwide outrage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune Porsche crash: Juvenile's bail conditions According to the bail conditions set by the Juvenile Justice Board, the minor was required to write a 300-word essay on road accidents and receive guidance from the regional transport office on traffic rules and regulations.

A top RTO official was quoted as saying that the juvenile had completed the safe driving programme, while the operation was kept discreet for privacy issues.

“The juvenile accused completed the safe driving programme with the RTO. With respect to the guidelines of the court, the operation was kept discreet as it could have led to issue of privacy of the juvenile," said the official, reported the PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official further mentioned that the juvenile's training programme covered road safety measures, importance of a driving license, the meaning of road signals and symbols, and other related activities.

Pune Porsche bail on lenient terms According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the Porsche crash in Kalyani Nagar had triggered nationwide outrage, partly because the accused was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on lenient terms. The report further stated that police investigation had uncovered attempts by the juvenile's family and some doctors to cover up the crime.