Pune Porsche crash: I was drunk so…, What teen revealed during police interrogations
A 17-year-old boy, who drove his Porsche over two IT professionals in Pune while drunk, claimed he couldn't remember anything during interrogation. Police are investigating multiple aspects of the case, including alcohol consumption at pubs and tampering with blood samples.
The teen, who allegedly drove his Porsche over two IT professionals in Pune earlier this month, revealed that he was drunk at the time of the accident he could not remember anything. The 17-year-old was interrogated for over an hour (11:30 am to 12:30 pm) on Saturday in the presence of his mother.