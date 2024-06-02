A 17-year-old boy, who drove his Porsche over two IT professionals in Pune while drunk, claimed he couldn't remember anything during interrogation. Police are investigating multiple aspects of the case, including alcohol consumption at pubs and tampering with blood samples.

The teen, who allegedly drove his Porsche over two IT professionals in Pune earlier this month, revealed that he was drunk at the time of the accident he could not remember anything. The 17-year-old was interrogated for over an hour (11:30 am to 12:30 pm) on Saturday in the presence of his mother. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The juvenile is in a observation home till June 5. The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Friday permitted the police to probe the teenager.

The police also said the teen remained tight-lipped during questioning despite much effort. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The probe was related to certain points related to the accident, including sequence of events, his presence at two restaurants and the blood sample episode at Sassoon General Hospital. They were not forthcoming during the probe," the official said.

“Our officials asked the minor about his location before the accident, his presence in Blak and Cosie pubs, driving the Porsche, details of the accident, tampering of evidence, collection of blood samples and medical tests. To all the questions, the minor had a single answer – that he had no memory of anything as he was drunk," said a crime branch official as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Earlier, the investigation revealed minor and his friends consumed alcohol and paid bills worth ₹48,000 at 2 pubs where they went. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune car accident: Over dozen teams formed to probe the accident Police have formed more than a dozen teams comprising 100 personnel to look into various aspects of the wide-range investigation into the Porsche car crash case allegedly involving a minor driver, an official said. The police have registered three separate cases after the car allegedly driven by a minor boy fatally knocked down two IT professionals travelling on a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area of Maharashtra's Pune city on May 19.

The three cases include an FIR in connection with the accident and the second one against the bar that allegedly served liquor to the juvenile. Police have booked the boy's father, a builder, for allowing him to drive the car without a valid license. A third case is about the wrongful confinement and coercion of the family driver to take the blame for the accident.

Among the boy's family members, police have so far arrested his father, grandfather, and his (juvenile's) mother after confirmation that his blood samples were replaced with hers, Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar said on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies and Hindustan Times)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!