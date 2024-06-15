Juvenile Justice Board members face scrutiny for lapses in bail granted to minor in Pune Porsche crash. Show cause notices issued by Women and Child Development department. Accused's aunt moves Bombay High Court over 'illegal' detention.

Two Juvenile Justice Board members are under scrutiny for ‘glaring lapses’ in connection with the bail given to the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case. Show cause notices to the officials on Saturday with the Women and Child Development department seeking responses in the next four to five days. The developments came even as a paternal aunt of the accused moved the Bombay High Court over the teenager's ‘illegal’ detention. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two IT professionals were killed in Kalyani Nagar here after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition. The case caused a national uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board gave bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

“The report has found glaring lapses and mistakes while issuing the bail order by a single member of the JJB on May 19. Though the order granting bail was issued by one member, the other member gave consent the next day. Misconduct and non compliance of norms has been found on the part of the two members and they have been apprised about it," an official told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Pune Porsche crash: Illegal portions of resort owned by accused’s family razed in Mahabaleshwar | Watch The committee appointed by the WCD department has already recorded the statement of the two JJB members. The five-member team was had been tasked with investigating the two members appointed by the state government. The Juvenile Justice Board comprises two members appointed by the WCD department and one member from the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!