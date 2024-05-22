Amid uproar over the May 19 accident involving a Porsche car driven by a 17-year-old boy in which two people were killed in Pune, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) cancelled the minor's bail on Wednesday and sent him to a rehabilitation home till June 5.

In another development, a sessions court in Pune also remanded the minor's father in police custody till May 24.

The accident sparked outrage on social media, while a war of words ensued between the BJP and Opposition leaders over the minor accused getting immediate bail in the case. However, police approached the JJB again to seek a review of its order, following which the minor's bail was cancelled on May 22.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has said the CCTV footage of one of the hotels clearly shows the juvenile was consuming alcohol.

Here are 10 key developments:

What happened

On May 19, the Porsche car, allegedly driven by the juvenile, knocked down two motorbike riders in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, leading to their deaths. The police have alleged that the juvenile was drunk at the time of the accident.

Who died in the accident

Two IT professionals died in the crash. They were identified as Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both residents of Madhya Pradesh. Awadhiya was a resident of Birsinghpur Pali in Umaria district, whereas Koshta hailed from Jabalpur.

Bail cancelled

The Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the minor accused on the same day (May 19) and directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office, study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days. "The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions," PTI quoted, citing the board's order. Later, the police approached the board to seek a review of its order. On Wednesday, May 22, the board cancelled the minor's bail and sent him to a rehabilitation/observation home till June 5, reported ANI.

Father of juvenile arrested

After uproar on social media platforms, the teenager's father, Vishal Agarwal, who is a real estate developer, was arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) on May 21.

Father, two others sent to police custody

On May 22, the minor's father and employees of Black Club pub -- Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar -- where the juvenile had allegedly consumed alcohol at the pub, were produced before additional sessions judge SP Ponkshe. The court sent them to police custody till May 24.

What FIR says

According to the FIR, the real estate developer gave his son the car despite knowing that the boy did not have a driving licence, thus endangering his life, and allowed him to party even while knowing that he drinks alcohol, reported PTI.

Charges against father, hotel owner

Police registered a case against the teenager's father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owner and employees of two bars for 'serving alcohol to an underage person'. -

Section 75 deals with "willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses.

Section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

Why police want father's custody

The prosecution demanded police custody, stating that the police wanted to investigate why the father allowed his son to drive the car, which did not have a number plate. They also need to investigate why he absconded after a case was registered against the son. According to PTI, the public prosecutor also said that the father had in his possession a simple, no-frills mobile phone when arrested, and "the police need to investigate where his other phones are".

Grandfather linked to Chhota Rajan, says report

According to an India Today report, Surendra Kumar Agarwal, the grandfather of the accused, is reportedly facing trial in a shootout case for allegedly making payments to gangster Chhota Rajan. The report further said that SK Agarwal is implicated in a case involving a property dispute with his brother, RK Agarwal, which allegedly led to collaboration with Chhota Rajan's criminal network.

Shiv Sena (UBT) questions Fadnavis' Pune visit

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Wednesday asked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis whether his visit to Pune following a car crash incident was aimed at shielding the investigative agencies in the case.

Police acted swiftly, says Devendra Fadnavis

Stating that the Pune Police has taken every possible action on the rash driving case, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that there has been an attempt to politicise the incident by the Opposition.

