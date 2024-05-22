Pune Porsche crash: Minor's bail cancelled, sent to juvenile home, grandfather linked to Chhota Rajan — 10 key updates
The death of two IT professionals in an accident involving a Porsche car driven by a 17-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Pune has sparked outrage on social media and a war of words between the BJP and Opposition leaders.
Amid uproar over the May 19 accident involving a Porsche car driven by a 17-year-old boy in which two people were killed in Pune, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) cancelled the minor's bail on Wednesday and sent him to a rehabilitation home till June 5.