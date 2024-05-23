Pune Porsche crash: Juvenile's bail cancelled, trial as adult possible? What lawyer says
Pune Porsche crash: Juvenile's bail cancelled after Porsche crash kills two in Pune. Grandfather guarantor. Ordered detention of father and hotel employees. Legal action against bars for serving alcohol to minor.
Pune Porsche Crash: The seventeen-year-old, whose speeding Porsche killed two IT engineers in Pune on May 19, may be tried as an adult. The juvenile's bail was cancelled on Wednesday following an outcry, and he was sent to remand home.