Pune Porsche Crash: The seventeen-year-old, whose speeding Porsche killed two IT engineers in Pune on May 19, may be tried as an adult. The juvenile's bail was cancelled on Wednesday following an outcry, and he was sent to remand home.

The juvenile had allegedly drank alcohol at two separate establishments – Cosie Bar and Blak Bar – following which he sped through a narrow road in Maharashtra's Pune, killing two bike riders during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The juvenile was granted bail, with his grandfather as the guarantor. The Juvenile Justice Board asked the accused teen to write a 300-word essay and perform community service for 15 days as a punishment. Notably, the grandfather was charge-sheeted by CBI for allegedly contracting Chhota Rajan to kill Shiv Sena leader Ajay Bhosale in 2009.

Earlier on Wednesday, the sessions court ordered the detention of Vishal Agarwal (50), the father of the minor, along with two employees of Hotel Blak Club, Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar, in police custody until May 24.

Pune Porsche Crash: Will the juvenile be tried as an adult?

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Wednesday that the Juvenile Justice Board has yet to receive an order requiring Maharashtra Police to treat the accused teen as an adult.

Advocate Prashant Patil, who represented the juvenile at the JJB hearing, said that treating a juvenile as an adult accused can take at least two months, as reports of psychiatrists and counsellors, among others, are required. Then, the JJB makes its decision.

The police have filed an FIR against a minor under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act following an incident on Sunday.

Allegedly, the minor was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. Additionally, the father of the minor has been charged under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act for allowing his son to drive without a license and for endangering his life by providing access to alcohol.

Furthermore, legal action has been initiated against the owner and employees of the two bars where the minor reportedly consumed alcohol before the accident. They are accused of serving alcohol to an underage person, contributing to the circumstances leading to the incident.

The FIR suggests that the minor's father, a real estate developer, knowingly allowed his son to drive without a license and consume alcohol, thereby placing his life at risk.

(With agency inputs)

