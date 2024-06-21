Pune Porsche crash: Minor accused's father Vishal Agarwal gets bail in one case.

Vishal Agarwal, the father of a minor accused in the Pune Porsche case, was on Friday granted bail in one case pertaining to the Juvenile Justice Act.

Agarwal, a real estate developer, was granted bail in the primary case where he was booked under sections 75 & 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

“My client has been granted bail by the Sessions Court in Pune. It is his duty to abide by the conditions imposed by the Court, and he shall continue to cooperate with the investigation agency,” ANI quoted Agarwal's advocate Prashant Patil.

The Porsche car driven by Agarwal's 17-year-old son on May 19, hit the bike from behind on which the IT professionals Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta were travelling. Both of them died in the accident.

The teenager is currently in the observation home.

The juvenile's parents, Vishal and Shivani Agarwal, are being probed for alleged switching of the teenager's blood samples.

A forensic laboratory report showed that the blood samples of the mother were swapped with those of her 17-year-old son.

The teen's mother was arrested on June 1 on conspiracy charges.

Ashpak Makandar, who was acting as a middleman between the Agarwals and doctors at the Sassoon General Hospital to swap the blood, is also arrested in the case.

Police have also found CCTV footage showing Sassoon General Hospital employee Atul Ghatkamble allegedly receiving a bribe from Makandar.

Police have claimed that of ₹3 lakh given by builder Vishal Agarwal, the juvenile's father, co-accused Dr Shreehari Halnor accepted ₹2.5 lakh, while Ghatkamble got ₹50,000.