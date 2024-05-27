The investigation into the Pune Porsche crash case has taken a significant turn after the Police revealed that two doctors from Pune's Sassoon Hospital allegedly tampered with the blood sample of the 17-year-old involved in the accident. The doctors were arrested earlier on Monday, May 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is what we know so far: The doctors involved in the case have been identified as Dr Ajay Taware, head of the forensic department of the hospital, and Dr Shrihari Harnor, the chief medical officer of Sassoon.

They have been arrested for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case, a senior police official said.

During a press conference, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar revealed that the blood sample of the juvenile involved in the incident was discarded into a dustbin, and another person's sample was subsequently substituted for it.

He said that after the juvenile's blood samples were replaced, Sassoon Hospital's report showed no alcohol traces.

According to the police, Dr. Taware and Dr. Halnor of Sassoon Hospital instructed the entire process. Police claim that the juvenile's father contacted Dr. Taware to arrange the replacement of the blood samples. The Police Commissioner said that additional charges under sections 120 (B), 467 for Forgery, and 201, 213, and 214 for Destruction of Evidence have been included in the investigation. He stated, “We received the forensic report yesterday, revealing that the sample collected at Sassoon Hospital, which the doctor sealed and labelled with the name of the juvenile accused before sending it to Forensics, was not the juvenile's sample... Subsequently, we detained the doctors responsible for sealing and sending this report to forensics."

During the preliminary investigation, the Commissioner said it emerged that on May 19, around 11 am, the blood sample originally collected at Sassoon Hospital was discarded into a hospital dustbin, and another individual's blood sample was substituted and forwarded to the forensic lab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CMO Srihari Halnor orchestrated this substitution, he said. “Further inquiry revealed that Halnor acted upon instructions from Sassoon's HOD of the Forensic Medicine Department, Ajay Tawre."

Two IT professionals died in a motorcycle accident involving a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by a minor, on Sunday, May 19. The police claim the teenager was intoxicated. Initially granted bail, public outcry and a police review led to the minor being placed in an observation home until June 5.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!