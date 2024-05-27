Hello User
Pune Porsche crash news: BIG TWIST in teen drunk driving case as police reveal how blood sample was tampered

Pune Porsche crash news: BIG TWIST in teen drunk driving case as police reveal how blood sample was tampered

Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

  • Juvenile's blood sample was thrown into dustbin, another person's sample replaced with it

The Porsche which was damaged in the Pune accident

The investigation into the Pune Porsche crash case has taken a significant turn after the Police revealed that two doctors from Pune's Sassoon Hospital allegedly tampered with the blood sample of the 17-year-old involved in the accident. The doctors were arrested earlier on Monday, May 27.

Here is what we know so far:

The Police Commissioner said that additional charges under sections 120 (B), 467 for Forgery, and 201, 213, and 214 for Destruction of Evidence have been included in the investigation. He stated, “We received the forensic report yesterday, revealing that the sample collected at Sassoon Hospital, which the doctor sealed and labelled with the name of the juvenile accused before sending it to Forensics, was not the juvenile's sample... Subsequently, we detained the doctors responsible for sealing and sending this report to forensics."

During the preliminary investigation, the Commissioner said it emerged that on May 19, around 11 am, the blood sample originally collected at Sassoon Hospital was discarded into a hospital dustbin, and another individual's blood sample was substituted and forwarded to the forensic lab.

CMO Srihari Halnor orchestrated this substitution, he said. “Further inquiry revealed that Halnor acted upon instructions from Sassoon's HOD of the Forensic Medicine Department, Ajay Tawre."

Two IT professionals died in a motorcycle accident involving a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by a minor, on Sunday, May 19. The police claim the teenager was intoxicated. Initially granted bail, public outcry and a police review led to the minor being placed in an observation home until June 5.

