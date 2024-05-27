The Pune Police arrested one more person for allegedly being involved in the “manipulation" of blood sample of the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case. The arrested accused was identified as "Atul Ghatkamble and he is also an employee of Sassoon Hospital," police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19 in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city. Police claimed that the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.

The Commissioner said the blood samples of the minor accused were taken at Sassoon Hospital on May 19. The samples were, however, thrown in the dustbin of the hospital and the blood sample of another person was taken and sent to the forensic lab.

"CMO Srihari Halnor replaced this blood sample. During the investigation, we found Srihari Halnor replaced this on the instructions of the HOD Forensic Medicine Department of Sassoon, Ajay Tawre," the police official was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

He said the two doctors were arrested on the charges of forgery and destruction of evidence. "Sections 120 B, 467 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered against these doctors," he added.

The official further informed that the father of the minor accused was in direct contact with doctor Ajay Tawre. He also said that the crime branch was "looking out for the person with whom the blood sample was replaced".

The police also registered a case against Vishal Agarwal and his father, Surendra Agarwal, for the 'illegal confinement' of their driver. The police said that both the father and grandfather put pressure on the family’s driver to take the blame for the accident by offering him money and giving him threats. The duo were booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 365 (kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement).

