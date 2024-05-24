The Pune Police confirmed on Friday that an effort was made to frame a family driver in the case wherein a teen is accused of drinking and ramming a Porsche car into a bike in Pune last week. Two IT professionals were killed in the incident that took place in the Kalyani Nagar area around 3 am on Sunday, May 19.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Friday that attempts were made to project that the 17-year-old minor was not behind the wheel, but that an adult (the family driver) was driving the car at the time of the accident.

ALSO READ: Pune Porsche crash: Teen's grandfather, linked to Chhota Rajan in Shiv Sena leader's murder bid, questioned by police

"We are investigating these things and will take action against those who made such attempts, under section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC," Kumar was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"It is true that at the start the driver had said that he was driving the car...We are investigating this part also under whose pressure the driver made that statement we are investigating it," the Pune Commissioner of Police said.

What we know so far:

1. Lapses: The Pune Police chief said an internal inquiry has pointed to lapses on the part of some cops while registering the case, and action will be taken against them.

2. 'Minor was driving car': Police said police are investigating and collection evidence to support its argument that the accused teen was driving the car.

"During our investigation, it clearly emerged that the juvenile was driving the car, and we have already collected all the necessary chronological evidence. For example, when the juvenile left the house, the entry on the security register shows that he left the house with the car," he said.

The police chief said technical and CCTV evidence confirmed that the juvenile drove the car. Eyewitnesses also corroborated that the teenager was behind the wheel during the accident.

3. Accused was in senses: The Pune Commissioner assured that the accused minor was in his "senses" at the time of the accident. He said the juvenile was fully aware that driving in an inebriated condition would lead to this kind of offence and people’s lives would be lost.

"He [the minor accused] was in his senses. It was not as if all of them were so drunk that they could not understand anything. They had full knowledge that due to their conduct, an incident like section 304 could happen," police said.

4. Blood report not the only basis, 'CCTV footage of the accused drinking liquor in the pub': Police asserted that they had accessed CCTV footage of the accused drinking liquor in the pub before the accident.

"We have the CCTV footage of him drinking liquor in the pub...The point of saying this is that our case is not alone depending on the blood report, we have other evidence also," the official said.

On the blood report of the accused, police said, "We have not received the blood report yet. The blood report was taken at the very first and sent to forensics...We have requested the forensics to take a DNA sample of both the samples...," CP Kumar said."

5. 'No fact about pizza party': Police added that there's no fact about the pizza party at the police station. It was earlier alleged that the accused teen was served "pizzas and burgers" when he was brought to the police station after the accident.

The official also said that there was no truth in the allegations of the accused being given preferential treatment. He promised to take action against police personnel for any negligence.

6. Watertight case: Police said it is making a "watertight" case to present before the court, and that the efforts were on to try the minor accused as an adult.

"We are making a watertight case. The allegations of any preferential treatment given to the Minor are being investigated by an ACP rank officer...The victim will get justice, and the accused will be punished," Amitesh Kumar was quoted by ANI.

"We have started the process of appointing a special counsel in the case so that our side should be kept strongly in the case in court. Police are on the stringent way to handle this case," CP Kumar added.

What's the case so far?

A bike rider and pillion were killed when a speeding Porsche car hit them from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune City. An FIR was registered in the case. Two young IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, were killed in the accident on the night of May 19.

The Porsche was allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time. He is the son of a real estate developer.

The teenager was then produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail while asking him to write a 300-word essay.

Following an outcry over quick bail and the police's review plea, the Juvenile Justice Board later remanded the teen to the observation home till June 5. The police have also arrested the teenager's father.

(With inputs from agencies))

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!