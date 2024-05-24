Pune Porsche Crash: Police reveal 'efforts to frame driver, lapses by some cops' – what we know so far
Pune Porsche Crash: The Pune Police chief said attempts were made to project that the 17-year-old minor was not behind the wheels, but that an adult (the family driver) was driving at the time of the accident.
The Pune Police confirmed on Friday that an effort was made to frame a family driver in the case wherein a teen is accused of drinking and ramming a Porsche car into a bike in Pune last week. Two IT professionals were killed in the incident that took place in the Kalyani Nagar area around 3 am on Sunday, May 19.