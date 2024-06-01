Pune police have arrested the mother of the juvenile involved in the Porsche car accident following confirmation that his blood samples had been substituted with those of his mother, stated the city police chief on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the accident investigation has revealed that the juvenile's blood samples were replaced with those of his mother.

Meanwhile, Police had told a local court two days ago that the blood samples of the juvenile were exchanged with those of a woman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the early hours of May 19, two IT professionals tragically lost their lives in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, when a Porsche, purportedly driven by an inebriated minor, collided with their two-wheeler.

The 17-year-old minor has been remanded to an observation home, while his father, realtor Vishal Agarwal, and grandfather, Surendra Agarwal, have been apprehended. They stand accused of allegedly abducting the family's driver and coercing him to shoulder the blame for the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Friday, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted permission to the police to investigate the minor reportedly implicated in the Porsche collision that resulted in the deaths of two tech professionals, PTI reported.

The police had submitted a request to the JJB, seeking authorization to conduct an inquiry into the 17-year-old who is presently detained in the observation home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The hearing took place before the JJ board and it allowed our plea," said Shailesh Balkawade, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime).

Furthermore, retired IAS officer Arun Bhatia has penned a letter to the Chairman of the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC), urging for the relocation of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar from his current position in the city.

Earlier, the police have taken action against two doctors and a staff member from Sassoon General Hospital for purportedly tampering with the teenager's blood samples to indicate that he was not under the influence of alcohol during the accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, the police filed a petition for Vishal Agarwal's detention regarding the alleged manipulation of the blood samples. Earlier in the day, Judicial Magistrate (First Class) A A Pande remanded the real estate developer and his father (the minor's grandfather) to judicial custody for 14 days following the completion of their police custody in the driver kidnapping case.

ccording to the police, approximately a dozen calls were exchanged between the juvenile's father and Dr. Ajay Taware, one of the doctors arrested, while samples were being collected for alcohol testing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

