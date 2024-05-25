Pune Porsche crash: The grandfather of the 17-year-old who crashed into two 24-year-old techies during his late-night drunken drive in a Porsche had reportedly threatened the family driver to “take the blame" for the accident and has also asked him not to speak about it to anyone.

Pune court has remanded the grandfather in police custody till May 28.

Earlier today, Pune police arrested the grandfather and booked the juvenile's grandfather and father, Vishal Agarwal, for kidnapping and wrongful confinement of the driver.

Vishal Agarwal had also been sent to judicial custody till June 7.

What did the grandfather say to the family driver?

According to an NDTV report, citing the driver's statement to Pune police, the 42-year-old driver said the teen's grandfather called him soon after the incident and “shouted" at him.

"He first called me up and shouted at me over the phone. Then, he forcibly took me to their bungalow in their BMW car," the driver has said.

On reaching the bungalow, the teen's father and his grandfather snatched the driver's mobile phone and confined him there.

"I was told to take the blame. He told me, 'If you talk to anyone about this, remember...'," the driver said.

‘Juvenile accused was driving’

Addressing a press conference, Pune CP Amitesh Kumar said that the police didn't believe the driver was first brought to the police station from the spot.

“When the driver was first brought to the Police Station from the spot, the first statement which he gave in writing was that he was driving the car," he said.

"But the Police Station at that point of time disbelieved the statement of the driver and after a preliminary inquiry, they registered an offence against the juvenile accused because it was evident prima facie that the juvenile accused was driving the vehicle..." he added.

Under which sections have the grandfather and the father been booked?

The Yerawada police have registered a separate offence against the teen's grandfather and father based on a complaint by the family driver. The two have been booked under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement), the official said, as per PTI.

Crime Branch at juvenile's bungalow

Pune police's crime branch unit reached the juvenile's residence along with the driver to investigate the crash.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!