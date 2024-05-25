Pune Porsche crash: Teen's grandfather had threatened family driver, saying, 'If you talk to anyone...'
The grandfather of the 17-year-old teen has been remanded in police custody till May 28 for ‘wrongful confinement’ of the family driver.
Pune Porsche crash: The grandfather of the 17-year-old who crashed into two 24-year-old techies during his late-night drunken drive in a Porsche had reportedly threatened the family driver to “take the blame" for the accident and has also asked him not to speak about it to anyone.