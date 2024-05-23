Pune Porsche crash: Teen's grandfather, linked to Chhota Rajan in Shiv Sena leader's murder bid, questioned by police
Accused teen's grandfather, who previously faced charges related to contracting gangster Chhota Rajan, stood surety for his bail. Bail revoked after fatal Porsche crash in Pune. Grandfather involved in property dispute which led to hitman incident in 2009.
Pune Porsche crash: The grandfather of the 17-year-old boy who killed two IT engineers on Sunday has been brought to the crime branch office of Pune Police for enquiry. The grandfather of the teen was made guarantor for being granted bail 15 hours after the latter's speeding Porsche killed two 24-year-olds in Maharashtra's Pune.