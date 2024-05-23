Accused teen's grandfather, who previously faced charges related to contracting gangster Chhota Rajan, stood surety for his bail. Bail revoked after fatal Porsche crash in Pune. Grandfather involved in property dispute which led to hitman incident in 2009.

Pune Porsche crash: The grandfather of the 17-year-old boy who killed two IT engineers on Sunday has been brought to the crime branch office of Pune Police for enquiry. The grandfather of the teen was made guarantor for being granted bail 15 hours after the latter's speeding Porsche killed two 24-year-olds in Maharashtra's Pune.

On Wednesday, the bail of the seventeen-year-old boy was cancelled, and he was sent to remand home.

According to reports, the grandfather of the juvenile had been earlier chargesheet by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for contracting gangster Chhota Rajan in 2009 to kill undivided Shiv Sena's Ajay Bhosale.

The grandfather had stood surety for granting bail to the 17-year-old, who was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol. The grandfather had also assured JJB that the minor would mend his ways.

According to Hindustan Times, the grandfather had started the family's construction business and sought that Ajay Bhosale intervene in a property dispute that arose between the teen's grandfather and his sibling.

However, Bhosale, then contesting 2009 assembly elections from Wadgaon-Sheri on a Shiv Sena ticket, refused to do so when contacted by Chhota Rajan, HT reports.

The report further states that the grandfather suspected that Bhosale favoured the former's brother, so he asked Chhota Rajan to eliminate Bhosale. The CBI chargesheet says that Chhota Rajan hired a hitman to kill Bhosale.

This hitman shot at the Shiv Sena leader's car when he drove through Koregaon Park; however, the bullet hit the car's driver, and Ajay Bhosale escaped unharmed.

Notably, the father of the accused teen has been remanded to police custody till May 24. According to the FIR by Pune Police, the real estate developer gave his son the car despite knowing that the boy did not have a driving license, thus endangering his life, and allowed him to party even while knowing that he drinks alcohol.

Following an outcry over the quick bail, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) remanded the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a Porsche car accident in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune to an observation home till June 5.

While the police said the JJB cancelled the bail granted to the minor three days ago on Wednesday evening, his lawyer claimed there was no cancellation of bail. There was no order on the police's application seeking permission to treat him as an adult accused.

