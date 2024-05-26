Pune Porsche crash: Teen's mother also urged family's driver to take blame. What we know so far
Probe into Pune Porsche crash reveals teenager's family pressured driver to take blame. Grandfather arrested for illegal confinement. Father also named in FIR related to accident. Driver initially claimed he was at wheel. Driver later freed by wife after being confined and pressured by family.
The probe into the Pune Porsche crash incident revealed apart from father and grandfather of the 17-year-old involved in the accident, his mother also requested him family's driver to take blame.