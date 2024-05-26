Active Stocks
Pune Porsche crash: Teen's mother also urged family's driver to take blame. What we know so far

Probe into Pune Porsche crash reveals teenager's family pressured driver to take blame. Grandfather arrested for illegal confinement. Father also named in FIR related to accident. Driver initially claimed he was at wheel. Driver later freed by wife after being confined and pressured by family.

Two young software engineers were killed after a Porsche Taycan car driven by a 17-year-old, son of a prominent builder, hit their motorcycle from behind near Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning. (PTI FILE) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Two young software engineers were killed after a Porsche Taycan car driven by a 17-year-old, son of a prominent builder, hit their motorcycle from behind near Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning. (PTI FILE) (HT_PRINT)

The probe into the Pune Porsche crash incident revealed apart from father and grandfather of the 17-year-old involved in the accident, his mother also requested him family's driver to take blame. 

The teenager's grandfather Surendra Agarwal was arrested for `illegal confinement' of the driver, and a court subsequently remanded him in police custody till May 28. The minor's father, in judicial custody in another case registered in connection with the May 19 accident, too was named in the First Information Report.

Immediately after the accident driver gave a statement at the Yerawada police station that he was at the wheel. 

Later, teenager's father, realtor Vishal Agarwal and his grandfather whisked him in a car to his house on the premises of their bungalow, confiscated his phone and confined him there, the senior police official said.

“He was pressured to give a statement to police as per their directions," police said, adding that the driver was offered gifts and cash for owning up the crash of the Porsche driven by the teenager, and also threatened.

The Agarwal family offered to pay the driver "any amount he quoted," the commissioner said, adding that his wife reached the place the next day and freed him.

“The driver was frightened. He was summoned and his statement was recorded on Thursday (May 23). After corroboration of facts, an offence was registered against the juvenile’s father and grandfather (on the driver's complaint)," police said.

The driver gave a statement to the police saying he was not driving the car when it knocked down two IT professionals on a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area of the city in the early hours of May 19, the police said and also added, “The driver and his family will be provided police protection." 

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 26 May 2024, 01:56 PM IST
