Pune Railways collected 1.38 cr from ticketless passengers in December 2022

Pune Railways collected ₹1.38 cr from ticketless passengers in December 20222 min read . 11:14 PM IST
- The officials also informed that a worrying 5,434 passengers were caught travelling in an unsafe manner. These people were fined ₹31.31 lakh.
Officials of the Pune Railway division on Monday, 2 January informed that they had apprehended a total of 18,234 people who were travelling without a ticket in the month of December itself, Hindustan Times reported.
The officials statement noted that a fine amounting to a whopping ₹1.38 crore was levied against the 18,234 ticketless travellers in December. Further the officials also informed that a worrying 5,434 passengers were caught travelling in an unsafe manner. These people were fined ₹31.31 lakh.
The Pune ticket checkers also confirmed that from April to December in 2022, a total of 2.56 lakh passengers were discovered to be travelling without a ticket, and a fine of ₹18.34 crore was recovered from them.
Ticket checker teams at platforms and on running trains are constantly checking passengers, especially during the year-end rush, the Hindustan Times quoted officials of Pune railway division.
In addition, the number of train operations from the Pune railway division has increased significantly in recent months. Because of the increased vigilance, 266 passengers were caught travelling with unregistered luggage and fined ₹31,000.
“We urge all passengers to purchase tickets before boarding trains, or they will be penalised. If a passenger is unable to pay the fine, the railway police will arrest them," Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson confirmed.
Meanwhile, data put out by the Ministry of Railways on Monday showed that the Railways have earned ₹120,478 crore against ₹104,040 crore over the same period last year, an improvement of 16 per cent as compared to the same period last year.
On a cumulative basis during April-December 2022, overall freight loading was 1,109.38 MT, an improvement of 8 percent year-on-year.
In another statement, the Ministry of Railways said the total earnings in the passenger segment for Indian Railways from April to December 2022 was ₹48,913 crore, registering an increase of 71 per cent year-on-year.
