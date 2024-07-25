Pune rains LIVE: Pune is currently experiencing heavy rains with severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of the city. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has issued red alert for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas of Pune. In addition to this, an orange alert for very heavy rains is predicted in the city for tomorrow i.e. on July 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the latest update, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed three teams in Pune. Two teams are stationed in Ekta Nagar and Singhgad Road, while one team is positioned in Varje, as reported by news agency ANI.

Pune rains LIVE: Ajit Pawar reviews flooding situation in Pune | Watch

Pune rains LIVE: Pune and surroundings witness flooding, inundation The Pune Municipal Corporation said that “Pune city and other parts of the district, including Velha, Mulshi, Bhor talukas and the catchments areas of several dams, including Khadakwasla, have been witnessing incessant rains since Wednesday night."

Housing societies in the low-lying areas, such as Sinhagad Road, Bavdhan, Baner and Deccan Gymkhana, witnessed flooding and inundation and efforts have been launched by the fire brigade and disaster management cell of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to evacuate the stranded people, the officials said as reported by PTI.

Pune rains LIVE: Army called in amid havoc in Pune Several residential areas in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad have been flooded while four people died in rain-related incidents in the district. Pune's District Magistrate (DM) Suhas Divsae also called in army personnel to help the local administration to speed up the relief operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune rains LIVE: Schools and colleges closed Schools and colleges in most parts of the district have declared a holiday in view of the heavy rainfall warning.

The Pune Municipal Corporation shared an update and said, “school holidays have been announced as the weather department has predicted the possibility of heavy rain in Pune city and its surroundings."

Pune rains LIVE: Four dead due to rain related incidents Officials told PTI that four people died in rain-related incidents in Pune. Three men were electrocuted in the Deccan area while trying to move their handcart, which got submerged due to heavy rains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another person died, and one was injured in a landslide in the Tahmini Ghat section of Mulshi tehsil. Inspector Manoj Yadav of Paud police station confirmed, “One person died, and another sustained injuries after a landslide on a small eatery in Tahmini Ghat in Mulshi tehsil."

Pune rains LIVE: NDRF, Indian Army teams rescue locals stranded in inundated areas | Watch

