Pune weather: Rains bring respite from heat, but residents face power cuts. Check forecast for Maharashtra districts

Maharashtra rains: Pune city on Thursday got much-needed relief from scorching heat as the weather cooled considerably after heavy rains for the second day.

Advertisement

Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are also likely to receive light to moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, according to the IMD forecast.

“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (40-50kmph) are likely in isolated places,” said IMD in its forecast for Pune and the Ghats region.

For the last few hours, it has been raining continuously in Khadkwasla, Wagholi, Lohegaon-Wagholi and other areas.

Power cuts in Pune However, just a few hours of rain also affected power supply in parts of the city.

“Power supply has been disrupted in Sadashiv Peth for the past hour. Will the power be restored only after the monsoon season is over?” asked an X user tagging the power department.

Advertisement

Complaining about the power failure for the last 3 hours, another user said, “Not even a bit of rain and the power failure issue resumes in Pune. Why charge us more for electricity when stability is a joke for you.”

Read More

One of the residents slammed the MSEDCL and asked what infrastructure they have if the supply cannot handle this little shower.

Responding to queries, the power department said that they deeply regret the inconvenience caused and request users to share their current status.

“You can register power failure complaint by giving missed call your from registered mobile number on 022-50897100 or SMS NOPOWER to 9930399303 for the earliest resolution,” said MSEDCL.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Kasba Peth Hemant Rasane said that the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Pune city and some areas are also receiving showers. Be careful while driving as the roads are slippery due to rain and there is a possibility of vehicles slipping.” Advertisement

IMD forecast for Mumbai, other parts The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain in Palghar, Thane and Mumbai.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Raigad, Sindudurg, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli.

Whereas, the Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai, has issued an orange alert for three districts — Chandrapur, Wardha and Yavtmal. Advertisement

“Hailstorm/thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (speed reaching 40 - 50 kmph) and lightning are very likely in isolated places,” said the weather department.

Pune residents share videos of rain Several residents took to social media to share videos and photos of rains.

“That #hailstorm we needed in #Pune done ✔️. Hoping the weather becomes better and cooler. #PuneRains #Rains,” said an X user.

“#Pune Hail Strom. Heavy rain and hails at Pashan,” said another user sharing a video.

Advertisement

Advertisement