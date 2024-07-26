Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Pune rains: IMD issues extremely heavy rain alert for today; schools, colleges to remain shut | Top updates

Pune rains: IMD issues extremely heavy rain alert for today; schools, colleges to remain shut | Top updates

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Pune rains: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday, while low-lying areas were inundated

Pune rains: NDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work in the flooded locality of Ekta Nagar following heavy rains, in Pune. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday, while low-lying areas were inundated. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai said that extremely heavy rains at isolated places in ghat areas is expected today while moderate rains in the plains.

