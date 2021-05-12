When it comes to health infrastructure, Pune is the most equipped city in India, shows a recent report by online real estate portal, Housing.com. The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), which covers the national capital, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, was ranked the lowest in the list, primarily because of the region’s poor scores on air and water quality, sanitation and performance of municipal bodies.

Pune offers 3.5 hospital beds per 1,000 people. This is much higher than India’s national average, where there is only half a bed available per 1,000 people in the public healthcare system, shows the report, titled ‘State of Healthcare in India’, by the Elara Technologies-owned online realty firm.

According to the report that ranks health infrastructure in the country’s most urbanised eight cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai (MMR) and Pune, through its Housing City Health Card, Pune also scored significantly high on parameters such as ease of living, water quality, as well as performance and sustainable initiatives taken by its local government.

These rankings are benchmarked against parameters such as number of hospital beds per 1,000 people, air quality, water quality, sanitation, liveability index and 40 per cent weightage has been given to number of hospital beds. However, Pune still struggles with public healthcare delivery, as is highlighted by the fact that it is one of the cities with high COVID-19 caseloads, the report added.

With nearly 3.2 hospital beds per 1,000 people, Ahmedabad is ranked second in the list, while India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, is ranked third in spite of a high number of hospital beds per 1,000 people and its top ranking in the ease of living index.

India’s financial capital Mumbai and its metropolitan region (which is also the largest residential real estate market in the country with a transactional value of $2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021) were ranked fourth on the Housing.com City Health Card, with parameters such as the number of beds, air quality, and liveability pulling its overall score down.

Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata occupied the fifth, sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

In the public healthcare system, only half a bed and 1.4 beds are available if we count public plus private hospital beds available per 1,000 people in India, the report said.





