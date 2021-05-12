Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Pune ranks first, Delhi-NCR at bottom among top 8 cities in health infra: Report

Pune ranks first, Delhi-NCR at bottom among top 8 cities in health infra: Report

Premium
Pune has the best health infra among India’s eight prime cities, shows Housing.com’s City Health Card
2 min read . 03:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Ahmedabad is ranked second in the list, while India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, is ranked third.

When it comes to health infrastructure, Pune is the most equipped city in India, shows a recent report by online real estate portal, Housing.com. The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), which covers the national capital, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, was ranked the lowest in the list, primarily because of the region’s poor scores on air and water quality, sanitation and performance of municipal bodies.

When it comes to health infrastructure, Pune is the most equipped city in India, shows a recent report by online real estate portal, Housing.com. The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), which covers the national capital, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, was ranked the lowest in the list, primarily because of the region’s poor scores on air and water quality, sanitation and performance of municipal bodies.

Pune offers 3.5 hospital beds per 1,000 people. This is much higher than India’s national average, where there is only half a bed available per 1,000 people in the public healthcare system, shows the report, titled ‘State of Healthcare in India’, by the Elara Technologies-owned online realty firm.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Pune offers 3.5 hospital beds per 1,000 people. This is much higher than India’s national average, where there is only half a bed available per 1,000 people in the public healthcare system, shows the report, titled ‘State of Healthcare in India’, by the Elara Technologies-owned online realty firm.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to the report that ranks health infrastructure in the country’s most urbanised eight cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai (MMR) and Pune, through its Housing City Health Card, Pune also scored significantly high on parameters such as ease of living, water quality, as well as performance and sustainable initiatives taken by its local government.

These rankings are benchmarked against parameters such as number of hospital beds per 1,000 people, air quality, water quality, sanitation, liveability index and 40 per cent weightage has been given to number of hospital beds. However, Pune still struggles with public healthcare delivery, as is highlighted by the fact that it is one of the cities with high COVID-19 caseloads, the report added.

With nearly 3.2 hospital beds per 1,000 people, Ahmedabad is ranked second in the list, while India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, is ranked third in spite of a high number of hospital beds per 1,000 people and its top ranking in the ease of living index.

India’s financial capital Mumbai and its metropolitan region (which is also the largest residential real estate market in the country with a transactional value of $2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021) were ranked fourth on the Housing.com City Health Card, with parameters such as the number of beds, air quality, and liveability pulling its overall score down.

Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata occupied the fifth, sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

In the public healthcare system, only half a bed and 1.4 beds are available if we count public plus private hospital beds available per 1,000 people in India, the report said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Black fungus scare: Govt engaging with drug makers to ramp up production of anti-fungal drug

1 min read . 03:20 PM IST
Premium

Proactive steps taken to ensure 24x7 power supply to oxygen plants: Govt

2 min read . 03:15 PM IST
Premium

Electricity audit of oxygen plants to be completed in one week: Power ministry

2 min read . 03:11 PM IST
Premium

Pharmaceutical market reports strong growth in April: Ind-Ra

1 min read . 03:08 PM IST

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!