Rape at Swargate: Protesters led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More on Wednesday vandalised the security office at the Swargate bus station in the city after a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside an MSRTC bus on the premises.

Sena (UBT) workers smashed the window panes and furniture inside the security office while women activists shouted slogans against the BJP-led Maharashtra government over the incident.

A 26-year-old woman was raped inside a stationary Shiv Shahi AC bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation early Tuesday morning at the busy Swargate station.

Pune Police identifies accused in rape incident The Pune Police have launched a manhunt for a man accused of raping the woman. The accused, identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade, is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him, officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Smarthana Patil, the incident occurred on Monday morning when the victim, a working woman, was waiting for a bus to return home.

The accused allegedly approached her, falsely claiming that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He then led her to a parked bus, where he allegedly committed the crime.

Maharashtra State Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar condemned the rape incident at Pune's Swargate bus stand and urged women to exercise caution while interacting with strangers.

“I urge young girls and women to be cautious in public spaces and not trust strangers blindly. They should seek assistance from the authorities and prioritize their safety. Society has dangerous elements, and their numbers are increasing by the day. We must remain vigilant,” Chakankar stated.

Swargate Rape Case: How did Politicians React? Shiv Sena (UBT) Spokesperson Anand Dubey said, “News is coming from Pune's Swargate that a 26-year-old woman has been raped, humiliated, and tortured in public near a bus depot. This is a very unfortunate situation regarding law and order. The Chief Minister also holds the Ministry of Home Affairs, and we will urge Devender Fadnavis to catch the culprits and give them the harshest punishment.”

Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde said, “It is a horrific and disturbing incident and the person who is a serial offender has been allegedly identified as the culprit and a manhunt has been launched by the police for him and we are sure that the police will nab him in short time and justice will be done.”