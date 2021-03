Pune records 3,073 new COVID-19 cases; 16 more casualties

Of the 3,073 cases, 1,633 were reported in the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, while 811 were recorded in Pimpri Chinchwad, an official said

As many as 3,073 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Pune district in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of infections to 4,34,601, a health official said on Saturday.

At least 1,431 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,05,064, the official said.

The district currently has 20,318 active cases, he added.

