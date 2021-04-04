Subscribe
Pune records highest single-day spike with over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases

Pune records highest single-day spike with over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases

People waiting for the train at the railway station premise in Pune,
1 min read . 05:53 AM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

Of the 10,827 new Covid-19 cases, Pune city accounted for 5,720

Pune: Pune added over 10,000 coronavirus cases for the first time in a day on Saturday, taking the district's tally to 5,62,335, an official said. The day saw 10,827 cases being registered, while 66 patients died and 3,293 people recovered.

Of the new cases, Pune city accounted for 5,720, Pimpri Chinchwad 2,832 and the rest were in the district's rural and cantonment areas, he said.

The Pune authorities have imposed certain restrictions to control the spread of the virus. As per the orders, a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am was imposed in Pune starting yesterday evening. Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said, "The situation will be reviewed next Friday." Schools and colleges will remain closed till April 30.

Bars, hotels, restaurants will remain closed for 7 days and only home delivery will be allowed. All religious places in Pune will also remain completely closed till April 9. Malls, cinema halls will remain shut for seven days starting Saturday. All religious places will also be closed for a week.

The order also states that no public function, except funerals and weddings, will be allowed. A maximum of 20 people at funerals and 50 at weddings will be permitted to attend.

Further, buses of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), the city's public transport system, will remain off roads for the next seven days.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523

