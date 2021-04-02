Pune district in Maharashtra today reported as many as 9,086 new coronavirus cases, which pushed its cumulative count to 5,51,508, a health official said.

It is for the first time that the Pune district has seen a spike of more than 9,000 fresh covid-19 cases. Earlier it logged more than 8,000 cases for two days on a trot.

On Thursday, the district had reported 8,011 new infection cases.

Its fatality count reached 10,097 as 58 patients succumbed to the infection during the day. The number of active cases in Pune stands at 67,866 while 4,73,714 infected people have recovered from the disease.

Earlier a decision was taken to impose a curfew in place across the district from 6 pm to 6 am, and malls, cinema halls and places of religious worship will also be shut during this seven-day period, a senior official said.

Eateries, bars and restaurants in Pune district of Maharashtra will remain shut for seven days starting April 3 in view of a substantial rise in coronavirus cases of late, he said on.

The administration introduced these "stricter restrictions" in the district, which reported more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases in the past two consecutive days.

The decision to impose these curbs was taken during a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here on Friday.

"These new restrictions will be applicable for the next seven days from Saturday. As part of it, there will be a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am. Eateries, bars and restaurants will remain closed, but home delivery of the food will continue," Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said.

"Malls, cinema halls will remain shut for seven days from Saturday. All religious places will also be closed for a week," he said.

Except weddings and last rite rituals, all other public gatherings have been banned in the district. For weddings, only 50 people will be allowed and only 20 people can remain present forlast rites, he added.

He said that essential services have been exempted from 6 pm to 6 am curfew.

Buses of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), city's public transport system, will remain off roads for the next seven days, Rao said, adding that schools and colleges will remain closed till April 30.

"All these decisions were taken in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. The situation is becoming critical. In the last one week, the positivity rate of the district has crossed 32 per cent," Rao said.

The situation will be reviewed after seven days when further decision will be taken, he said.

According to him, efforts were on to increase the number of beds in hospitals in the district.

"Since vaccination is the key to bring down the impact of infection, the speed of giving vaccines will be increased in the coming days," he said













