Pune records seven more Zika virus cases after flooding, authorities urge calm as tally rises to 73

The first case of Zika virus infection in Pune this year was reported on June 20, when a 46-year-old doctor tested positive. His 15-year-old daughter also later tested positive for the virus. The PMC health department said no deaths have been directly attributed to the Zika virus.

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Pune records seven more Zika virus cases after flooding, authorities urge calm as tally rises to 73
Pune records seven more Zika virus cases after flooding, authorities urge calm as tally rises to 73

Pune recorded seven more Zika cases on Wednesday after heavy rain across Maharashtra triggered flooding in several parts of the district. Data from the Pune Municipal Corporation indicates that 73 people have tested positive since the first case was reported on June 20. Four senior citizens have also died from pre-existing health conditions after being infected by the Zika virus.

"Four patients who tested positive for the virus have died, but their deaths were attributed to pre-existing health conditions, not the Zika infection, they aged between 68 to 78…Among those infected are 26 pregnant women, who are being closely monitored. Fortunately, most of them are in good health," officials said earlier this week.

Officials however insisted that there was no need for panic at this time and urged people suffering from fever and other symptoms to get tested. Pune Health authorities have initiated several measures to control the outbreak — including surveillance and fumigation to prevent mosquito breeding. The health department will also share details about the deceased with the death audit committee of the Maharashtra government for review.

Also Read | Watch: Pune woman dances at office meeting; Netizens react

“Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms. Those who do typically have symptoms including rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise and headache that last for 2–7 days. Zika virus infection is associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis in adults and children,” explains a WHO fact sheet on the infection.

Zika virus infection during pregnancy can also cause microcephaly — a condition where the baby's head is significantly smaller due to abnormal brain development — and other congenital malformations as well as preterm birth and miscarriage.

The virus is spread through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. The insect bites mostly during the day and can also transmits dengue and chikungunya.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 04:43 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaPune records seven more Zika virus cases after flooding, authorities urge calm as tally rises to 73

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue