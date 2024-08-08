Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Pune records seven more Zika virus cases after flooding, authorities urge calm as tally rises to 73

Livemint

The first case of Zika virus infection in Pune this year was reported on June 20, when a 46-year-old doctor tested positive. His 15-year-old daughter also later tested positive for the virus. The PMC health department said no deaths have been directly attributed to the Zika virus.

Pune recorded seven more Zika cases on Wednesday after heavy rain across Maharashtra triggered flooding in several parts of the district. Data from the Pune Municipal Corporation indicates that 73 people have tested positive since the first case was reported on June 20. Four senior citizens have also died from pre-existing health conditions after being infected by the Zika virus.

"Four patients who tested positive for the virus have died, but their deaths were attributed to pre-existing health conditions, not the Zika infection, they aged between 68 to 78…Among those infected are 26 pregnant women, who are being closely monitored. Fortunately, most of them are in good health," officials said earlier this week.

Officials however insisted that there was no need for panic at this time and urged people suffering from fever and other symptoms to get tested. Pune Health authorities have initiated several measures to control the outbreak — including surveillance and fumigation to prevent mosquito breeding. The health department will also share details about the deceased with the death audit committee of the Maharashtra government for review.

“Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms. Those who do typically have symptoms including rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise and headache that last for 2–7 days. Zika virus infection is associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis in adults and children," explains a WHO fact sheet on the infection.

Zika virus infection during pregnancy can also cause microcephaly — a condition where the baby's head is significantly smaller due to abnormal brain development — and other congenital malformations as well as preterm birth and miscarriage.

The virus is spread through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. The insect bites mostly during the day and can also transmits dengue and chikungunya.

(With inputs from agencies)

